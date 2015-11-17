Romanian PM names new justice minister after first choice falters

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos withdrew his nomination of anti-corruption expert Cristina Guseth as justice minister on Tuesday after some critics said she had been poorly prepared for her parliamentary hearings.

He instead nominated Raluca Pruna, a former lawyer who has headed the Romanian branch of the global anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International, and now works at the European Commission in Brussels.

Pruna began fielding questions from members of parliament on Tuesday and was expected to face a vote of confidence, together with the other ministers in the cabinet, later in the day.

Corruption is a burning political issue in Romania and a top challenge for the incoming government. Ciolos’ predecessor Victor Ponta, who stepped down two weeks ago, is facing charges of forgery and money laundering.

Ciolos on Sunday announced a cabinet of technocrats with a one-year term including European Union experts, diplomats and civil society leaders. It is expected to win broad support in parliament, including from the former ruling Social Democrats.

Guseth won approval from parliament’s legal committee overnight, but critics said she gave a hesitant performance and appeared lost for words when asked about the system of legal immunity for officials. She later admitted to reporters she had “got stuck”.

Ciolos said on his Facebook page: “In order to avoid damaging trust in the government’s justice minister in a very important year for maintaining the credibility of judicial activity, I decided to withdraw the proposal ... for the portfolio.”

Last week, President Klaus Iohannis named former European Commissioner Ciolos, 46, to head a cabinet to replace the leftist government of Ponta, who quit on Nov. 4 due to public anger over a nightclub fire which killed 55 people.

The fire prompted big street demonstrations against the rule of Ponta and reflected growing anger at a culture of graft in one of Europe’s most corrupt countries.

Local elections are scheduled in Romania in the first half of 2016, followed by parliamentary elections in December.