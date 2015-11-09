FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's opposition Liberals give up early election demand
November 9, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Romania's opposition Liberals give up early election demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist opposition Liberal Party (PNL) gave up pushing for an early election and instead agreed on Monday to press for a technocrat to lead a new government after prime minister Victor Ponta quit, PNL co-leader Alina Gorghiu said.

“Our party did not want to block a drive to solve the current political crisis in Romania,” Gorghiu said.

“We did not propose and we don’t have a specific proposal for a technocrat prime minister,” PNL co-leader Vasile Blaga said after talks with President Klaus Iohannis.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Kevin Liffey

