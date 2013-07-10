FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF, EU to start talks with Romania on new aid deal July 17
#Business News
July 10, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 4 years

IMF, EU to start talks with Romania on new aid deal July 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - A joint mission of the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission will visit Romania from July 17 to negotiate the terms of a new aid deal, the finance ministry said.

The European Union’s Ecofin will make a final decision over the aid deal on October 15.

Romania concluded an International Monetary Fund-led aid deal last month and was expected to start talks on a new standby loan that is needed to maintain investor trust in the economy.

“Member states have received favorably at the Ecofin meeting Romania’s request to secure a new precautionary agreement from the International Monetary Fund,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie

