a year ago
Romania in talks aimed at attracting third carmaker -economy minister
#Big Story 10
July 10, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Romania in talks aimed at attracting third carmaker -economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's government is in talks with two leading carmakers about the possibility of opening a production plant in the European Union state, Economy Minister Costin Borc said on Sunday.

The Romanian auto industry is a big contributor to the eastern European country's economy, with Ford and Renault-owned Dacia drawn by a skilled labor force and a flat 16 percent tax on profit. Romania is also home to many car parts manufacturers and research centers.

"There are discussions about a third production plant in Romania by a large international automaker," Borc told television station Digi24.

He did not reveal names but said that the government was in discussions with a European producer and another from outside the continent.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by David Goodman

