Philip Breedlove, commander of Supreme Allied Command Europe and U.S. European Combatant Command, testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - NATO’s top military commander General Philip Breedlove said on Tuesday an armored vehicles convoy traveling by road in the Czech Republic has sent a message of reassurance.

Breedlove, on a visit to Bucharest said a decision on whether Romania would host heavy military equipment from NATO will be soon taken.