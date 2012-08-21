Romania's acting president says will heed ruling on referendum

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s acting president Crin Antonescu said on Tuesday he would respect a ruling by the Constitutional Court that invalidated a referendum to oust President Traian Basescu, a foe of the leftist ruling coalition that Antonescu is part of.

“I took note of the court decision and as previously announced, we will obey the decision,” Antonescu, who is co-leader of Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s ruling alliance, told reporters.

The court ruled earlier on Tuesday that a July 29 referendum to remove Basescu was invalid because turnout failed to meet the required 50 percent threshold, despite the government’s argument that an update to voter lists may lower the threshold.