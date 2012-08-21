Romania's top court invalidates vote to impeach president

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Constitutional Court invalidated a referendum to impeach suspended President Traian Basescu on Tuesday, thwarting a drive by the leftist government to oust the right-wing leader that raised concerns over the state of Romanian democracy.

Chief judge Augustin Zegrean told reporters the court ruled “with a legal majority of 6-3” the July 29 referendum did not meet the required turnout threshold of 50 percent.

The government had protested that updated voter lists would change the numbers. (Reporting by Ioana Patran, writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by John Stonestreet)