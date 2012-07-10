Romania government says will observe ruling on impeachment

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s leftist government said on Tuesday said it will respect a Constitutional Court decision on impeachment referendums, a ruling which could yet derail an attempt to remove the president.

The dispute between Prime Minister Victor Ponta and right-wing President Basescu has raised international concerns over respect for the law in the European Union’s second-poorest country.

“Romania’s government considers natural the Constitutional Court decision and undertakes to respect it,” it said in a statement.

“The government considers that it is the duty of parliament to put referendum legislation in line with today’s Constitutional Court’s decision as swiftly as possible.”