FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania government says will observe ruling on impeachment
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 10, 2012 / 12:52 PM / 5 years ago

Romania government says will observe ruling on impeachment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s leftist government said on Tuesday said it will respect a Constitutional Court decision on impeachment referendums, a ruling which could yet derail an attempt to remove the president.

The dispute between Prime Minister Victor Ponta and right-wing President Basescu has raised international concerns over respect for the law in the European Union’s second-poorest country.

“Romania’s government considers natural the Constitutional Court decision and undertakes to respect it,” it said in a statement.

“The government considers that it is the duty of parliament to put referendum legislation in line with today’s Constitutional Court’s decision as swiftly as possible.”

Reporting by Radu Marinas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.