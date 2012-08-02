Romania court delays impeachment decision

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Constitutional Court delayed a decision on the validity of a referendum on impeaching the president until September, local media reported on Thursday, an unexpected twist that would deepen Romania’s political crisis.

News agencies Agerpres and Mediafax both reported the decision on Sunday’s referendum, when official data showed turnout did not reach a required 50 percent level, was delayed until September 12.

Court officials could not immediately be reached to confirm the decision.