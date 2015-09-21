FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's ruling party backs PM at executive meeting: sources
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 21, 2015 / 10:49 AM / 2 years ago

Romania's ruling party backs PM at executive meeting: sources

Outgoing U.S. Secretary of Defense Check Hagel awaits the Prime Minister of Romania, Victor Ponta, (not pictured) to the Pentagon during an honor cordon in Washington February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling Social Democrat party (PSD) threw its backing behind Prime Minister Victor Ponta at a meeting of its executive committee on Monday, two sources who attended the meeting told Reuters.

Ponta faces trial after being indicted on charges of forgery, money-laundering and being an accessory to tax evasion last week. But so far he has the backing of his party and its allies to stay in office.

“The political decision of the PSD was that we back this government,” Liviu Dragnea, the interim head of the Social Democrats, said after the meeting.

Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas; Editing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.