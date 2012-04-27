Romania president nominates opposition leader as PM

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s President Traian Basescu nominated leftist opposition leader Victor Ponta as new prime minister on Friday, to form a government after parliament torpedoed a two-month old centre-right cabinet in a no-confidence vote.

“Victor Ponta is the prime minister designate. He was the only proposition made by three political parties,” Basescu told a news briefing. “I do hope the new government will be installed rapidly.”

Ponta must draft a governing programme, the cabinet lineup and ask parliament for backing within 10 days.