Romania PM sees political paralysis if Basescu survives

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Prime Minister Victor Ponta said he expected political paralysis in policymaking if suspended President Traian Basescu survives a referendum on his impeachment set for July 29.
“We cannot cooperate,” Ponta told private television station Realitatea TV. “If he keeps his post we will find ourselves in a situation where a political paralysis will prevail in Romania.”
Ponta said early presidential elections were the best option for Romania.
Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Louise Ireland