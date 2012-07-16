Romania PM sees political paralysis if Basescu survives

Romania's leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta looks on before a meeting with interim President Crin Antonescu and the chairmans of both the lower and upper chambers of the parliament at the presidential palace in Bucharest June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Prime Minister Victor Ponta said he expected political paralysis in policymaking if suspended President Traian Basescu survives a referendum on his impeachment set for July 29.

“We cannot cooperate,” Ponta told private television station Realitatea TV. “If he keeps his post we will find ourselves in a situation where a political paralysis will prevail in Romania.”

Ponta said early presidential elections were the best option for Romania.