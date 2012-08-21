FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian PM Ponta says will implement court ruling on referendum
#World News
August 21, 2012 / 1:29 PM / in 5 years

Romanian PM Ponta says will implement court ruling on referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Romania's Prime Minister Victor Ponta addresses media after a meeting with an International Monetary Fund mission to review the country's progress in meeting the terms of its aid package, at Victoria palace in Bucharest August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Tuesday he would respect and implement a ruling by the Contitutional Court that struck down a referendum to oust his rival, President Traian Basescu.

“I want to send a signal of stability to Romanians: The court decision will be respected and implemented,” Ponta told a news conference.

The court ruled earlier on Tuesday that a July 29 government-sponsored referendum to remove Basescu was invalid because turnout failed to meet the required 50 percent threshold, despite the government’s argument that an update to voter lists may lower the quorum.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon Hemming

