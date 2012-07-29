FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 29, 2012 / 8:22 PM / 5 years ago

Most vote to impeach Romania president-exit poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - About 87 percent of Romanians who voted on Sunday cast ballots to impeach President Traian Basescu, an exit poll by Operations Research for Realitatea television showed, but low turnout was likely to make the referendum fail.

The election bureau said turnout was 37.7 percent by 8 p.m. (1.00 p.m. EDT), suggesting that Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s leftist Social Liberal Union (USL) would find it hard to reach a required threshold of 50 percent by the time polls close at 11 p.m. to make the referendum result valid.

Reporting by Sam Cage and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Michael Roddy

