Romania governing alliance set for majority - exit polls

A woman leaves a polling booth at a voting station during elections for Romania's Parliament in Pantelimon, near Bucharest December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s leftist governing Social Liberal Union (USL) won 54-57 percent of votes in a parliamentary election and is headed for a majority of seats, two exit polls showed on Sunday.

The electoral system, a mix of constituencies and proportionality, tends to reward larger parties and could give the USL even more seats in parliament than its percentage vote, analysts say.

The exit polls were conducted by pollsters GeoPOL and CSOP.