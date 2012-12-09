Romania PM says his alliance won stable mandate

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s parliamentary election has given the ruling leftist alliance a mandate for the next four years and the ability to pursue long term projects, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Sunday.

His leftist governing Social Liberal Union (USL) won a clear victory in the election and is headed for a majority of seats, exit polls showed. Ponta said it was his responsibility to lead the government again.

“We have a huge advantage. Starting tomorrow, we can talk projects for the next four years ... because we have peace and stability,” Ponta told reporters in his constituency in Targu Jiu.