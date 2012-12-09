FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania PM says his alliance won stable mandate
#World News
December 9, 2012 / 7:48 PM / 5 years ago

Romania PM says his alliance won stable mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s parliamentary election has given the ruling leftist alliance a mandate for the next four years and the ability to pursue long term projects, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Sunday.

His leftist governing Social Liberal Union (USL) won a clear victory in the election and is headed for a majority of seats, exit polls showed. Ponta said it was his responsibility to lead the government again.

“We have a huge advantage. Starting tomorrow, we can talk projects for the next four years ... because we have peace and stability,” Ponta told reporters in his constituency in Targu Jiu.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage

