Romania government says referendum decree still valid
#World News
July 10, 2012 / 2:12 PM / 5 years ago

Romania government says referendum decree still valid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - A Romanian government emergency decree making it easier to impeach the president remains valid, a ruling governing Social Liberal Union (USL) official said on Tuesday.

The decree does not set a minimum turnout threshold to impeach the president, which Romania’s Constitutional Court had earlier ruled would be necessary to impeach President Traian Basescu.

“Our government’s emergency decree is valid,” Mihai Voicu of the USL told reporters. “(The court decision) concerns a draft law which has no identical content with the emergency decree.”

The Constitutional Court approved a ruling on Tuesday saying any referendum must have at least a minimum turnout to be valid, which could yet derail a government attempt to remove Basescu from office.

The dispute between leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta and right-wing President Basescu has raised international concerns over respect for the law in the European Union’s second-poorest country.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage

