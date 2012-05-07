FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 7, 2012 / 5:18 PM / 5 years ago

Romania leftist government wins parliament backing: MPs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s new left-leaning government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta sealed parliamentary backing with a comfortable majority in a confidence vote on Monday, legislators said.

“We won with backing from 284 MPs,” said Dan Radu Rusanu of the Liberal party of the USL alliance headed by 39-year-old Ponta. “(Backing) is over 280 votes,” said another deputy.

The government needed support from at least 231 legislators.

Romania’s left-leaning opposition ousted prime minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu’s cabinet last month after a wave of public anger against spending cuts and tax rises, the second government to fall in just over two months.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas

