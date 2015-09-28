Romanian opposition scrambles for support to topple PM: party sources

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s main opposition party lacks support to unseat Prime Minister Victor Ponta in a no confidence vote on Tuesday, party sources told Reuters, but it is making a last-minute push to try to lure smaller parties and defectors from the ruling camp.

The centrist National Liberal Party (PNL) wants to capitalize on a corruption scandal, which saw Ponta indicted for money-laundering, forgery and aiding tax evasion this month, to topple his government.

A quarter of a century after communism fell, Ponta has become the first sitting premier in the eastern European country to be tried for corruption. Defying calls to stand down, he says he will serve out his term, which expires in 2016, and accuses prosecutors of fabricating the case against him.

If the vote succeeds, a change of government may not necessarily bring a big change in fiscal policy. In an interview with Reuters last week, the Liberal party’s leader said she would keep or even accelerate Ponta’s tax-cutting program.

“We’ve been carrying out negotiations with various political groupings to back our motion but so far support is insufficient,” a senior National Liberal Party official said.

The Liberals have promises of support from an influential ethnic Hungarian party and from several other groupings, which equates to about 60 more seats, the official said.

About 40 more deputies are needed to give the Liberals the necessary majority to unseat Ponta, but that would imply MPs from the ruling camp ditching the government.

Ponta’s ruling Social Democrats and their ally, the National Union for Romania’s Progress (UNPR), have already signaled their support for the 43-year-old premier.

“We haven’t got all the required pledges to back the vote. This is the situation at this hour,” a Liberal party senator said. “The PNL has not abandoned the desire to sack the prime minister, and we’re carrying on talks with other parliamentarians. There’s long hours ahead of us until tomorrow. Let us hope.”

The Liberals are trying to persuade the UNPR parliamentarians to vote against Ponta and join them.

“Until the very end we will ask them to back us. We are negotiating with them until the voting time,” the first official added.

The Liberals and their former leader, President Klaus Iohannis, have called on Ponta to resign, saying the corruption case had tarnished Romania’s image abroad.

“Clearly, we might not remove Ponta tomorrow,” a Liberal lawmaker said. “No matter the outcome, tomorrow’s vote will be a useful test because it will draw a clear line between two camps: one that works in favor of Romanians and another one which protects interests.”