FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania PM says wants IMF deal but to consult with parties
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 29, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Romania PM says wants IMF deal but to consult with parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Romania's Prime Minister Victor Ponta attends a news conference in Bucharest November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Grigore Popescu

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta supports asking the International Monetary Fund for a new precautionary aid deal, but will consult with all political parties, Ponta told reporters on Tuesday.

A series of aid deals from the IMF, the European Commission and the World Bank have reassured investors ever since Romania was rescued from a crisis in 2009. The most recent deal expired last weekend, but it is unclear at this stage whether the lenders will grant Romania a new credit line.

“A new accord with the IMF ... a new precautionary deal will need to be discussed with all political parties,” Ponta said, after surviving a no confidence vote in parliament. “If you ask me, I would say that an accord with international institutions is rather good for Romania.”

Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas and Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.