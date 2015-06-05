FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian president calls on PM to resign over corruption probe
June 5, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Romanian president calls on PM to resign over corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis called on Prime Minister Victor Ponta to resign on Friday, saying his position was untenable after anti-corruption prosecutors launched a criminal investigation against Ponta.

Ponta was named as a suspect in offences including forgery, money-laundering, conflict of interest and tax evasion.

Ponta denied wrongdoing and said the accusations brought against him on Friday had previously been put forward by his political enemies.

Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas and Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet

