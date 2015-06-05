Romanian president calls on PM to resign over corruption probe

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis called on Prime Minister Victor Ponta to resign on Friday, saying his position was untenable after anti-corruption prosecutors launched a criminal investigation against Ponta.

Ponta was named as a suspect in offences including forgery, money-laundering, conflict of interest and tax evasion.

Ponta denied wrongdoing and said the accusations brought against him on Friday had previously been put forward by his political enemies.