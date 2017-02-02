FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian president challenges government decree in court
February 2, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 7 months ago

Romanian president challenges government decree in court

Romania 's President Klaus Iohannis addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, January 25, 2017.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he had filed a challenge with the Constitutional Court to a government decree decriminalising some graft offenses and which has brought hundreds of thousands of Romanians out in protest.

"It is obviously a legal constitutional conflict between the government and the judicial system and parliament," Iohannis said in a televised news conference.

He called on the Social Democrat-led government to repeal the decree, adopted late on Tuesday and which will enter into force in a little over one week unless the Constitutional Court rules against it.

Romania's top judicial watchdog has also filed a court challenge to the decree.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matt Robinson

