Romania's coalition recalls parliament to reassess tax cuts plan

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling coalition called a three-day session of parliament next month to reassess a tax cuts plan, after the president refused to sign it and the central bank branded it economic nonsense.

Parliament defied Romania’s international lenders including the International Monetary Fund last month by almost unanimously endorsing leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s plan to cut value-added tax and other levies in 2016.

President Klaus Iohannis had said the cuts would swell the deficit and leave Romania defenceless against financial shocks. Central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said such a relaxation package was inapplicable.[IDnL5N1041QX]

“It was decided by our coalition to ask parliament reconvene on August 24/25/26 to analyse the reassessment request by the president,” Liviu Dragnea, the newly elected interim leader of the leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) said.

On July 22, Dragnea replaced Ponta who quit the party post pending a criminal inquiry. He has himself been convicted of electoral fraud and handed a one-year suspended jail sentence earlier this year, with his appeal due in September.

Romania has gradually cut budget shortfalls after a credit bubble burst and forced it to resort to IMF-led aid deals since 2009, bolstering its credibility and helping revive growth.

But economists have said the proposed tax reduction threatens that credibility. A 4 billion euro IMF-led aid deal is already off track and due to expire in September, with no new agreement being considered.

Romania’s fiscal watchdog said the budget gap could swell to 4.6 percent of gross domestic product next year if the cuts are enforced and public sector wages and defence spending is hiked.