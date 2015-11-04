Romania outgoing government hikes state education wages by 15 percent

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s outgoing government approved an emergency ordinance on Wednesday to raise wages for staff in the state education sector by 15 percent from December, it said.

Leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta and his cabinet resigned earlier on Wednesday in the wake of a nightclub fire that killed 32 people and injured nearly 200, leading to street protests.

During the last cabinet meeting, ministers approved the hike, which will impact 359,810 people and will cost the budget 1.7 billion lei ($415.39 million) in 2016, it said.

Wages in state education were hiked twice before this year, by 5 percent each time.($1 = 4.0925 lei)