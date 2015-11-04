FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania outgoing government hikes state education wages by 15 percent
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 4, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

Romania outgoing government hikes state education wages by 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s outgoing government approved an emergency ordinance on Wednesday to raise wages for staff in the state education sector by 15 percent from December, it said.

Leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta and his cabinet resigned earlier on Wednesday in the wake of a nightclub fire that killed 32 people and injured nearly 200, leading to street protests.

During the last cabinet meeting, ministers approved the hike, which will impact 359,810 people and will cost the budget 1.7 billion lei ($415.39 million) in 2016, it said.

Wages in state education were hiked twice before this year, by 5 percent each time.($1 = 4.0925 lei)

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.