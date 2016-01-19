FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania reopens Black Sea ports as weather improves
January 19, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Romania reopens Black Sea ports as weather improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Black Sea ports including the main port of Constanta reopened on Tuesday after a two-day stoppage as snowfalls and winds eased, a port official said.

“Constanta reopened at 9:15 a.m. (0715 GMT),” the duty port officer told Reuters.

Snow is not forecast for the next few days but temperatures are set to remain around minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Blizzards dropped up to a meter of snow on Sunday, disrupting trains and forcing authorities to shut down all schools in Bucharest and nearby counties.

Reporting by Maria Gerth-Niculescu; writing by Radu Marinas; editing by Jason Neely

