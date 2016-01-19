Romania reopens Black Sea ports as weather improves

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Black Sea ports including the main port of Constanta reopened on Tuesday after a two-day stoppage as snowfalls and winds eased, a port official said.

“Constanta reopened at 9:15 a.m. (0715 GMT),” the duty port officer told Reuters.

Snow is not forecast for the next few days but temperatures are set to remain around minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Blizzards dropped up to a meter of snow on Sunday, disrupting trains and forcing authorities to shut down all schools in Bucharest and nearby counties.