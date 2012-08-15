FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romney eats his way across Ohio
August 15, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 5 years ago

Romney eats his way across Ohio

Steve Holland

2 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney eats ice cream during a campaign stop at Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville, Ohio August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

ZANESVILLE, Ohio - Mitt Romney is working up quite the appetite on a four-state bus tour.

Take Tuesday for instance.

After pizza at Little Caesar’s in Cambridge, the Republican presidential candidate held a campaign rally outside Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville. So it was only natural to go inside for ice cream afterward.

Inside it was an old-fashioned scene with salespeople behind the counter wearing bow ties and paper hats. Romney sat down with two orders, one of “White House” ice cream, and the other, peanut butter.

Before Romney could tuck into the peanut butter, Ohio Governor John Kasich stuck a spoon into it and took it for himself.

“Oh! You took my peanut butter ice cream,” Romney said in mock horror.

Romney, Kasich and Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who had been on Romney’s vice presidential short list, and Portman’s wife, Jane, sat down to eat and chat politics.

“Hey, Garrett?” Romney shouted, looking for his right-hand man Garrett Jackson.

“Yes, sir,” said Jackson.

“We going to pay?”

“Yes, sir.”

Romney handed him his wallet, and Jackson came back with a fresh order of peanut butter.

