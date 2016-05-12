FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada competition bureau won't block Lowe's purchase of Rona
May 12, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

Canada competition bureau won't block Lowe's purchase of Rona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Thursday it would not block Lowe’s Companies Inc’s (LOW.N) proposed purchase of Canadian firm Rona Inc RON.TO, saying it was satisfied the deal would not substantially lessen competition.

The C$3.2 billion ($2.5 billion) takeover bid, which Lowe’s unveiled in February, will help the U.S. home improvement retailer compete with Home Depot (HD.N). A court in Quebec - the province where Rona has its headquarters - approved the deal in April.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Alan Crosby

