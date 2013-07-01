Rosneft's Sechin says no talks to acquire PKN Orlen, Bashneft

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the head of Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), on Monday denied reports that the company has been in talks to acquire Poland’s PKN Orlen PKN.WA and Russia’s mid-sized oil producer Bashneft (BANE.MM).

“We have never discussed it, I mean Bashneft,” Sechin told reporters. “And we are not in talks with PKN either, apart from about supply contracts, with which we are happy.”

Reports about Rosneft’s expansion have swirled in media after the company bought Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP in a $55 billion deal, completed in March.