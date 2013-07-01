FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft's Sechin says no talks to acquire PKN Orlen, Bashneft
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 1, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Rosneft's Sechin says no talks to acquire PKN Orlen, Bashneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the head of Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), on Monday denied reports that the company has been in talks to acquire Poland’s PKN Orlen PKN.WA and Russia’s mid-sized oil producer Bashneft (BANE.MM).

“We have never discussed it, I mean Bashneft,” Sechin told reporters. “And we are not in talks with PKN either, apart from about supply contracts, with which we are happy.”

Reports about Rosneft’s expansion have swirled in media after the company bought Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP in a $55 billion deal, completed in March.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.