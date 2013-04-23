FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
April 23, 2013 / 10:37 AM / in 4 years

Rosneft sees 2013 capex at $20 billion post TNK-BP deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rosneft President and Chairman of the Management Board Igor Sechin smiles before a signing ceremony after talks with the Chinese delegation at the Kremlin in Moscow March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft (ROSN.MM) expects capital expenditure of $20 billion this year following the acquisition of TNK-BP TNBP.MM, Rosneft’s Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.

The previous guidance for Rosneft’s capex this year was $15 billion, while TNK-BP expected it at to be around $6 billion.

Sechin told investors during a presentation that the company is able to reduce spending following the deal to acquire TNK-BP.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies

