Rosneft chief financier quits after TNK-BP deal: reports
March 22, 2013 / 5:34 AM / in 5 years

Rosneft chief financier quits after TNK-BP deal: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An illuminated sign is displayed in front of the local office of TNK-BP company in the Siberian city of Tyumen, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Dmitry Avdeyev, who has been managing finances at Russia’s biggest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) since June 2012, has left the company after it completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP TNBP.MM, local press reported on Friday.

Kommersant business daily, citing unidentified sources, tipped Svyatoslav Slavinsky, a senior banking services executive with Citigroup (C.N) in Russia, as Rosneft’s new vice president for finances.

Vedomosti daily said Avdeyev, a former investment banker at Morgan Stanley (MS.N), left by “by mutual consent”. A Rosneft spokesman declined to comment.

Rosneft said on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of TNK-BP from BP (BP.L) and the AAR consortium of Soviet-born tycoons, the biggest deal in Russia’s corporate history.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Richard Pullin

