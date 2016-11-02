Rosneft may sign deal to sell stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz to Beijing Enterprises: agencies

The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft might sign an agreement next week to sell a 20 percent stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz, a subsidiary of Rosneft, to Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited BEGRP.UL, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The two companies signed in June an agreement on key terms of cooperation, which envisaged a potential deal on selling the stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz.

Rosneft declined to comment.