FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Rosneft signs deal to supply 10 LNG cargoes to Egypt in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 21, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 5 months ago

Rosneft signs deal to supply 10 LNG cargoes to Egypt in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Rosneft is seen outside a service station in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2013.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A trading unit of top Russian oil producer Rosneft has signed a deal to supply 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company this year.

The first delivery by Rosneft Trading SA (RTSA) is expected in May, Rosneft said.

"This agreement will help to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Rosneft and Egypt in an important area of energy security," the company said.

RTSA delivered three LNG cargoes to Egypt in 2016.

Once an energy exporter, Egypt has become a net importer because of declining oil and gas production and increasing consumption.

It is trying to speed up production at recent discoveries to fill its energy gap as soon as possible.

Rosneft does not produce its own LNG yet but plans to launch production jointly with ExxonMobil later this decade.

The company declined to comment on the sourcing of the LNG cargoes for Egypt.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.