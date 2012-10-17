FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon executive takes over Rosneft offshore projects
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 17, 2012 / 4:04 PM / in 5 years

Exxon executive takes over Rosneft offshore projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An ExxonMobile (XOM.N) executive has taken up the newly created position of offshore projects chief at Rosneft (ROSN.MM), which is gearing up for exploration in Arctic seas, Russia’s biggest oil producer said on Wednesday.

It said the U.S.-born Zeljko Runje, who has been working at Exxon and Rosneft’s joint venture to produce oil and gas on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin, has been appointed to the position of vice president for offshore projects at Rosneft.

State-controlled Rosneft has recently struck up multi-billion dollar exploration and development deals with Western majors, including Exxon, Norway’s Statoil (STL.OL) and Italy’s Eni (ENI.MI).

Rosneft, the holder of the world’s largest oil reserves, has been aggressively pursuing expansion plans under the leadership of powerful chief executive Igor Sechin, a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on Wednesday a source told Reuters that Rosneft has offered to buy into Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP TNBP.MM, proposing $28 billion for a 50 percent stake. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.