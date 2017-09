A general view shows the Achinsk oil refining factory, owned by the Rosneft company, outside the town of Achinsk, some 188 km (117 miles) west of Krasnoyarsk, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Russia’s top oil producer, said on Monday it has redeemed $5.1 billion from loans, received from international banks, for the purchase of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP.

Rosneft completed the $55 billion cash-and-stock deal to buy TNK-BP last March to become the world’s top listed oil producer.