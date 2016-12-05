FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft may consider privatisation deal at Wednesday board meeting: sources
December 5, 2016 / 6:10 PM / in 9 months

Rosneft may consider privatisation deal at Wednesday board meeting: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft could consider a privatisation deal at a board meeting on Wednesday, a person close to the board and a second person in the banking industry told Reuters on Monday.

Under a government decree, the sale of a 19.5 percent state stake in Rosneft is to be finalised by Dec. 5, with the state budget receiving the funds by end-2016. The decree did not stipulate a buyer, but Rosneft is widely expected to buy the stake itself.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Adrian Croft

