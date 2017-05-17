Russia's Rosneft, Italy's Eni to expand cooperation: document

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Rosneft is seen outside a service station in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2013.

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and Italian energy company Eni are due to sign an agreement on expanding cooperation, a Kremlin document showed on Wednesday.

No other details were revealed. The agreement is expected to be signed during Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni's visit to Russia and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Last year, Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin did not rule out the possibility that Eni might participate in upstream projects in Russia.