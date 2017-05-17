FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft, Italy's Eni to expand cooperation: document
May 17, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 3 months ago

Russia's Rosneft, Italy's Eni to expand cooperation: document

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Rosneft is seen outside a service station in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2013.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and Italian energy company Eni are due to sign an agreement on expanding cooperation, a Kremlin document showed on Wednesday.

No other details were revealed. The agreement is expected to be signed during Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni's visit to Russia and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Last year, Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin did not rule out the possibility that Eni might participate in upstream projects in Russia.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Jason Neely; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin

