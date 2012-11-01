Rosneft says Q3 net profit at $5.77 billion, above fcast

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Russia’s No. 1 oil producer, said on Thursday its third-quarter net income stood at a forecast-beating 181 billion roubles ($5.77 billion), after a loss in the previous three months, fuelled by higher oil prices and lower taxes.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected third-quarter net income of 137.2 billion roubles.

Rosneft, which is in the process of acquiring Russia’s third-largest oil company TNK-BP TNBP.MM for $55 billion, switched to IFRS from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) late in 2011.

Revenues increased 12 percent to 802 billion roubles, the company said in a statement, also above analysts’ average forecast of 790.9 billion roubles.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to 191 billion roubles, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 182.3 billion roubles.

Free cash flow increased to 53 billion roubles in the third quarter from 25 billion roubles in April-June.

($1 = 31.3565 Russian roubles)