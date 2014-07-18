FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft says to honor agreements despite sanctions
July 18, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft says to honor agreements despite sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen on a price information board of a gasoline station in Moscow July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil producer, Rosneft, said on Friday it would continue to work on its existing projects and agreements and honor its obligations despite U.S. sanctions on the company over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

The company, in which BP holds a 19.75 percent stake, also said it has sufficient liquidity to service its debts, and its financial position allows it to deliver on the key indicators of its strategy and dividend policy.

“The company is currently in the process of a legal review of the announced sanctions, and is consulting its international partners,” Rosneft said in a statement.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
