Russia's Deputy PM: Rosneft yet to ask approval for TNK-BP - Ifax
October 17, 2012 / 1:43 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Deputy PM: Rosneft yet to ask approval for TNK-BP - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has yet to apply for government approval of a potential deal to buy into Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP TNBP.MM, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday, Interfax news agency reported.

Dvorkovich has opposed a deal, saying it will increase the state’s involvement into the energy sector, and has said Rosneft should secure a green light from the government to buy into TNK-BP, Russia’s third-largest crude producer.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the AAR consortium of billionaires that together with BP (BP.L) shares control of TNK-BP has agreed to sell its stake to Russia’s state-controlled top oil producer Rosneft. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

