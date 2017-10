A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest oil firm Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Thursday its board had approved its deals with British oil major BP (BP.L).

The state-controlled company will buy a 50 percent stake in smaller rival TNK-BP TNBP.MM from BP for $17.1 billion in cash and 12.84 percent of Rosneft shares.