FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tycoons to exit TNK-BP, Rosneft closing this week: sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 11, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Tycoons to exit TNK-BP, Rosneft closing this week: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two of the tycoons who shared control of Russia’s third largest oil producer with BP for much of the past decade will leave their management posts at the end of the week when their sale of the company to Rosneft is closed.

Sources close to management said German Khan, a TNK-BP shareholder and the firm’s de facto chief in recent years, will leave the company by Friday with Viktor Vekselberg, a metals and mining tycoon who holds a nominal senior post.

Several other high-level executives, including the heads of the upstream division, legal department and head of security, will leave with the tycoons as parties to the sale agreement between Rosneft and the Alfa-Access-Renova, the consortium which represents Khan and his partner Mikhail Fridman, chairman of the Alfa Group, Vekselberg, and Len Blavatnik of Access Industries.

“Work in the new (combined Rosneft-TNK BP) structure was not very appealing so it was better to take a decent parachute,” said one source close to the TNK-BP management.

Reporting by Melissa Akin and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.