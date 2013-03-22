FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TNK-BP shares at historic low on Rosneft's Sechin comments
March 22, 2013 / 9:29 AM / in 5 years

TNK-BP shares at historic low on Rosneft's Sechin comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Shares in TNK-BP Holding TNBP.MM, the traded unit of TNK-BP oil producer, fell more than 14 percent to reach its historic low on Friday after Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft (ROSN.MM), reiterated that Rosneft will not buy out TNK-BP shares.

Sechin told Rossia-24 TV channel that Rosneft has no plans to buy out TNK-BP shares from minority shareholders. He was speaking after Rosneft completed the $55 billion deal to acquire TNK-BP from BP (BP.L) and AAR consortium of four Soviet-born tycoons.

As of 0915 GMT(05:15 a.m EST), TNK-BP Holding shares were down 14.28 percent to 48.7 roubles, touching a historic low of 48.11 roubles earlier in the day.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

