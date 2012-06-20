Rosneft says mulls foray into U.S. stock market

Flag with the logo of Rosneft, Russia's largest oil company, flutters over the Novokuibyshevsk refinery near the city of Samara, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft is looking into a possibility of entering the U.S. stock market, the company’s influential Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

“We are studying a possibility and viability of entering the American (stock) market,” Sechin told a shareholder who asked him about company’s plans to increase its exposure to foreign stock markets.

Sechin was speaking at an annual general meeting of Rosneft (ROSNq.L), which is already listed on the London Stock Exchange after a 2006 placement.