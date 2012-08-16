Ross Stores sees full-year profit below Street view

(Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc (ROST.O) on Thursday forecast full-year earnings below analysts’ expectations, sending its shares down more than 1 percent, even as the low-priced apparel retailer’s quarterly profit met expectations.

Ross, which sells brand-name and designer clothes at lower prices, said profit for the second quarter ended July 28 rose to $182.0 million, or 81 cents a share, from $148.3 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company previously said that second-quarter sales rose 12 percent to $2.3 billion and that it expected earnings per share of 80 to 81 cents for the quarter.

For the year, Ross now expects earnings of $3.36 a share to $3.44 a share. Analysts on average had forecast $3.45 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.