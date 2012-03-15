FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ross Stores holiday-quarter profit rises
March 15, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

Ross Stores holiday-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc (ROST.O) reported a higher profit for the holiday quarter as shoppers sought out popular clothing brands at discount prices, and the off-price chain forecast “respectable” sales and profit gains for this fiscal year.

Ross reported net income of $192 million, or 85 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended on January 28, compared with $161.8 million, or 69 cents a share, a year earlier.

The latest results were in line with Wall Street expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Balmuth said holding “much lower” store inventory had helped profits.

Sales rose 11.8 percent to $2.4 billion, while sales at stores open at least a year rose 7 percent.

Last month, the company said it expected a profit of $3.12 to $3.27 a share for this fiscal year. It did not update that forecast on Thursday.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

