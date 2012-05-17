FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ross Stores quarterly profit jumps 21 percent
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 17, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

Ross Stores quarterly profit jumps 21 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc (ROST.O), retailer of low-priced apparel, reported a 21-percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday as margins improved.

The company also raised its forecast for full-year earnings, though this, and its forecast for the second quarter, were still shy of analysts’ estimates.

Ross’s profit rose to $208.60 million, or 93 cents a share, in the first quarter through April 28, compared with $173 million, or 74 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average forecast 93 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month, the company said first-quarter sales grew 14 percent to $2.36 billion, with sales at stores open at least a year up 9 percent.

For the second quarter, Ross expects same-store sales to rise 3 percent to 4 percent, with earnings per share of 72 cents to 75 cents. For the full year, it expects earnings per share of $3.26 to $3.37, up from its previous forecast of $3.12 to $3.27.

Analysts, on average, forecast 76 cents a share for the quarter and $3.38 a share for the year.

Reporting by Brad Dorfman. Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.