Rothschild & Co's revenue rises on increase in M&A business

(Reuters) - Financial services group Rothschild & Co's (ROTH.PA) first-quarter revenue rose 15 percent, it said on Tuesday, as robust activity in its global advisory business compensated for a drop in private wealth and asset management revenue.

Total group revenue for the first quarter was 390.2 million euros ($433.51 million), compared with 340.4 million euros a year ago.

Its global advisory business, which advises clients on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), debt, restructuring and equity, posted revenue of 240.3 million euros, up 15 percent compared with the first-quarter last year.

According to Thomson Reuters data, worldwide M&A activity totaled $1.6 trillion during the first half of 2016, a 19 percent fall from comparable 2015 levels.

The company said market volatility had adversely affected client activity in its private wealth and asset management business, resulting in a 5 percent drop in revenue to 89.4 million euros.

It said forecasting the outlook for the rest of its financial year was "challenging", especially for its global advisory business, due to the uncertain implications of Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.

"In Global Advisory, we are cautious for the rest of the financial year, although our pipeline remains strong notwithstanding the potential effects of Brexit," the company said in a statement.