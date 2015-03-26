FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rothschild rivals face legal battle over family name: FT
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 26, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

Rothschild rivals face legal battle over family name: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swiss-based Edmond de Rothschild Group, which specializes in asset management and private banking, will issue a cease and desist order to the French financial adviser Rothschild and Cie for unfairly using its family name, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Swiss company said that Paris Orleans SA, the parent of Rothschild and Cie, has unfairly referred to itself as the “parent of the Rothschild Group”, the newspaper said.

No entity has the right to solely claim the Rothschild name, the Financial Times report said, citing a source close to the Swiss group.

Paris Orleans has not received any documents relating to the case and remained extremely relaxed about any challenge, the newspaper reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Representatives of Rothschild and Cie, Edmond de Rothschild and Paris-Orleans could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.