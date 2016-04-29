FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jefferies restructuring banker Jänne to join Rothschild: sources
April 29, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Jefferies restructuring banker Jänne to join Rothschild: sources

Jessica DiNapoli, Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tero Jänne, a restructuring banker at Jefferies LLC, has agreed to join rival investment bank Rothschild Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the hire has not been made public. A spokesman for Jefferies declined to comment. A request for comment to Rothschild was not immediately returned.

Some of Jänne’s restructuring experience includes advising Euramax International and Baytown Navigation Inc, according to an online biography of Jänne. He also has done extensive work advising lenders.

Jänne joined Jefferies in 2006. Before joining the bank, he was a vice president at Conway, Del Genio, Gries & Co LLC, now known as the CDG Group.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby

