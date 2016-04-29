Jefferies restructuring banker Jänne to join Rothschild: sources

(Reuters) - Tero Jänne, a restructuring banker at Jefferies LLC, has agreed to join rival investment bank Rothschild Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the hire has not been made public. A spokesman for Jefferies declined to comment. A request for comment to Rothschild was not immediately returned.

Some of Jänne’s restructuring experience includes advising Euramax International and Baytown Navigation Inc, according to an online biography of Jänne. He also has done extensive work advising lenders.

Jänne joined Jefferies in 2006. Before joining the bank, he was a vice president at Conway, Del Genio, Gries & Co LLC, now known as the CDG Group.